(Pocket-lint) - The upcoming Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer has passed through the US Federal Communication Commission. Given how extensively the device has leaked, paired with this recent piece of evidence, it's fair to say Sonos may be prepping to launch the device soon, though that's not yet confirmed.

As spotted by Redditors and Protocol's Janko Roettgers, the subwoofer's FCC filing is now live and shows quite clearly that the Sub Mini will have a cylindrical design. This lines up with previously leaked 3D renders of the Sub Mini's overall design. The Sub Mini is a small subwoofer with an elongated, pill-shaped vertical cutout in the middle of the device (the regular Sub has a rectangular cutout). It's presumed the Sub Mini will have a similar internal layout to the Sub, but with more compact, less powerful hardware.

Details about the new subwoofer's release date and pricing are still not known.

Keep in mind Sonos recently announced an affordable soundbar: the $279 Sonos Ray. But what the audio company has yet to announce is an inexpensive subwoofer. The only subwoofer Sonos currently sells is the $749 Sub. But, according to reports, Sonos is developing a cheap soundbar, and this new FCC filing seems to corroborate those leaks.

Sonos has held several hardware launches this year - for the second-gen Sonos Beam, Roam SL, Ray, new colours of Roam, and Sonos Voice Control.

Perhaps the Sub Mini is next? If and when it does launch, the Sub Mini is expected to wirelessly pair with the Sonos Ray, Beam, and Arc.

