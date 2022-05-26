(Pocket-lint) - Leon is a manufacturer of design-led audio systems and its latest products ensure that your speakers can be hidden with style.

The Ente SoundTiles look just like canvas artwork that hangs on your wall, but hidden behind the art is a pair of stereo speakers designed to work with a Sonos Amp.

Leon allows you to select from hundreds of high-quality artwork options, supply your own artwork or choose one of its limited-edition collaborations.

The latest collaboration brings artwork from Korean-Detroit artist Mike Han, who creates street-art inspired abstract pieces and describes himself as a "modern vandal."

The artwork is screen-printed onto a fine grille made from perforated metal, and unless you get up close, it looks like a regular piece of artwork on your wall.

Leon says its speakers provide brilliant, studio monitor sound quality, thanks to their 5-inch reference woofers and 28mm reference tweeters.

The Ente SoundTiles can be purchased with the Sonos Amp included, or your can choose to add your own.

The brand has also launched a product called Tonecase Fit, designed to neatly integrate and hide your Sonos soundbar.

The system offers a custom grille that will match the width of your TV and provide the appearance of a single tidy unit.

If you like the idea of hiding your Sonos gear behind some stylish artwork and fabrics, these products can be viewed on Leon's website. You'll have to be ready to shell out, though, as the SoundTiles start at an eye-watering $2,500.

Best Alexa speakers 2022: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 26 May 2022

Writing by Luke Baker.