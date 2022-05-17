(Pocket-lint) - The Sub Mini has leaked again.

Sonos recently announced an affordable soundbar, the $279 Sonos Ray. But what the audio company didn't announce with it is an inexpensive subwoofer. The only subwoofer Sonos currently sells is the $749 Sub. However, according to a new report, although Sonos didn't unveil a cheap subwoofer alongside its cheap soundbar, it does indeed have one in the works still.

The Verge said Sonos is nearing a release of a "smaller, less costly subwoofer" that can wirelessly pair with the Sonos Ray, as well as the Sonos Beam and Arc. Such a device has been rumoured for months - ever since details of it surfaced in Sonos' mobile app. At the time, it was revealed to be called the Sub Mini, and The Verge is now corroborating that bit of information.

The news site also sharef a "preview of the Sub Mini’s general design", noting it is a 3D render based on an image of the actual upcoming product.

The Sub Mini is a small, cylindrical subwoofer with an elongated, pill-shaped vertical cutout in the middle of the device (the regular Sub has a rectangular cutout). It's presumed the Sub Mini will have a similar internal layout to the Sub, but with more compact, less powerful hardware. There were no specifics revealed about the components themselves or the device's specs, size, release date, and pricing. So, the main takeaway here is that Sonos is working on a cheaper subwoofer for the Ray, called Sub Mini, and the design of it has leaked.

Keep in mind Sonos has had five launches this year - the second-generation Sonos Beam (debuted last autumn), Sonos Roam SL, Sonos Ray, new colours of Roam, and Sonos Voice Control.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.