Sonos Roam launches in three new lovely colours

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has not only announced a new budget soundbar called Sonos Ray and a dedicated voice control assistant, but it has also brightened up the colour palette of the Sonos Roam.

The excellent portable Bluetooth speaker has been announced in three new colourways comprising Olive (green), Sunset (orange) and Wave (blue), which sit alongside the original Black and White offerings.

Nothing has changed internally for the new colours so you still get the same features and acoustic architecture as the original Roam speaker that was announced in 2021, but the exterior is just a little more exciting.

The Sonos Roam is a brilliant portable speaker though, offering surprising sound capabilities from its small size. There are plenty of features on board, with the Roam acting like a traditional Sonos speaker when connected to Wi-Fi and a traditional Bluetooth speaker when out and about.

Best speakers for PC gamers 2022: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need By Adrian Willings · 11 May 2022

There is automatic Trueplay tuning on board and the Sonos Roam also has a feature called Sound Swap that allows users to transfer the music they are playing on Roam to the nearest Sonos speaker when they re-enter their home by pressing and holding the play/pause button.

Roam will also automatically switch between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and when on Wi-Fi, it has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It will also be compatible with Sonos Voice Control as it has microphones on board.

The new Sonos Roam colours will be available from 11 May in the US, UK, and Europe, and from 12 May for Mexico and Columbia. Australia, New Zealand and Japan will follow. The new colours will cost the same as the Black and White options at £179 in the UK, $179 in the US and €199 in Europe.

It's worth noting that the new colours will only be available for the Sonos Roam and not the Sonos Roam SL, which is the model without microphones announced earlier in 2022.

PC Gaming Week (9 - 13 May) in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX

Whether you are a PC Gaming veteran or a total newbie, we've got you covered!

Visit our PC Gaming hub to get all the latest news and reviews, check out some great features and find details of the best products around.

With loads of great content dropping every day, be sure to bookmark the page and come back for your daily fix.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.