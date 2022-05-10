(Pocket-lint) - The most recent rumours about Sonos all suggest the premium audio company is about to announce a more affordable "Ray" soundbar as well as its own voice assistant. Now, a fresh leak suggests that new colours of the Sonos Roam speaker are also on the way.

The Roam, which is currently only available in black or white colours, might receive new green, blue, and orange-ish colourways. A recently noticed Reddit thread revealed that subscribers to Sonos' mailing distribution list were sent an email with a countdown to 11 May, and it pointed people to a web address containing "roamcolors"

The email also had an image with the filename "Roam_Colors_Launch.png". Add it all up, and Sonos surely seems poised to launch the Roam in new colours. In fact, the new colours have already leaked online, thanks to Chilean retailer MusicWorld. All three options went live on the site, but they're no longer up.

Official names of the colours are not yet known. Each one will likely be priced the same as the existing Sonos Roam, which costs $179 / £179 / AU$299.

Pocket-lint will keep you posted if and when the new colours do launch - including any details on their pricing and regional availability.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.