(Pocket-lint) - Sonos might announce a new soundbar, which is codenamed Fury and known as model S36, but it will sit below the $449 Beam and flagship $899 Arc, according to a new report.

In a bid to compete with Vizio and other low-cost competitors, Sonos is expected to unveil a product for around $249, according to The Verge. It could even release on 7 June. When it does arrive, it'll reportedly be offered in both black and white. It'll be more compact than the Sonos Beam, but it'll boast fewer drivers and omit Dolby Atmos. It will have Dolby Digital surround sound, though.

It'll also lack built-in mics for voice assistant functionality, so Sonos will likely pitch this soundbar for TV and music without the smarts or oomph. There might not even be an HDMI port on this product.

You can still make it a 5.1 system if you own other compatible Sonos speakers, however. In fact, Sonos expects you to pair it with the high-end Sonos Arc. It's even apparently created a wall mount that will allow Fury to be mounted vertically. It can also still be mounted in standard horizontal orientation. Keep in mind Sonos hasn't officially announced Fury, and that name will undoubtedly change before it officially releases.

Finally, The Verge said there are other products that remain under development at Sonos, including a smaller, cheaper subwoofer and wireless headphones.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.