Sonos acquisition could make future speakers much smaller

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has made an interesting acquisition, buying a Dutch startup that has created incredibly compact and lightweight speaker drivers.

The purchase could mean that, further down the line, we could see smaller and lighter speakers from Sonos, which has branched out into the world of portable speakers in the last couple of years.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that "Mayht’s breakthrough in transducer technology will enable Sonos to take another leap forward in our product portfolio", so it might not take too long before the knowledge the startup has accrued starts to help with the bigger company's speakers.

More about the acquisition will come out during Sonos' next earnings call in May, but it's unlikely that we'll immediately see a crazy lightweight Sonos speaker get announced.

More likely is that we'll never even know exactly what manages to change thanks to Mayht - since a huge part of this sort of acquisition is about bringing in both talent and intellectual property.

However, at a price of around $100 million, it's another sign that Sonos is very much looking to establish and cement its place as a major speaker brand, rather than a more niche manufacturer.

