Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Speakers
  3. Speaker news
  4. Sonos speaker news

Sonos 'Sub Mini' spotted: Is Sonos launching a cheaper subwoofer soon?

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Sonos 'Sub Mini' spotted: Is Sonos launching a cheaper subwoofer soon?

- Perhaps an announcement is imminent

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It looks like Sonos might be planning to introduce a more affordable little sibling to its third-generation Sub.

A Redditor recently noticed mentions of a "Sub Mini" in the Sonos mobile app, leading one to believe that Sonos might announce a miniature subwoofer soon. Sonos even described the Sub Mini as a "smaller, cylindrical subwoofer" when compared to the larger, more square Sub.

Keep in mind the Sonos Sub currently retails for $750 in the US. In our review of the subwoofer, we said it sounds great and offers plenty of bass.

The Sub is for those who are happy to turn the levels up and want tooth-rattling amounts of noise. It isn't for everyone, nor is it necessary for everyone, but the Sub is certainly a speaker that is all about sound, and it's an excellent addition to the Sonos system if you can afford it.

Presumably, the Sub Mini will be much cheaper than the Sub. But it will likely still cost a considerable sum, given Sonos is a premium speaker brand.

For a look at the best Sonos speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers, all of which are already available to buy right now, see Pocket-lint's guide:

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 29 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Sonos 'Sub Mini' spotted: Is Sonos launching a cheaper subwoofer soon?
Sonos 'Sub Mini' spotted: Is Sonos launching a cheaper subwoofer soon? By Maggie Tillman ·
Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals: Discounts on Roam and Beam
Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals: Discounts on Roam and Beam By Britta O'Boyle ·
Amazon Echo (the ball shaped one) has a massive 39% Cyber Monday & Black Friday discount
Amazon Echo (the ball shaped one) has a massive 39% Cyber Monday & Black Friday discount By Chris Hall ·