(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has announced an update to its S2 app that will bring a number of features, including support for decoding DTS Digital Surround and a battery saver mode for Roam and Move.

The ability to decode DTS Digital Surround - which should offer users a more immersive experience when listening to Blu-Ray discs and gaming consoles - will be supported by the Sonos Arc, Beam (Gen 2), Beam (Gen 1), Playbar, Playbase, and Amp. Users will see a badge appear on the Now Playing screen when DTS Digital Surround content is being played.

The update also brings a battery saver mode to both the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam portable speakers. Enabled via the Sonos S2 app, the battery saver mode will see the two speakers automatically power off after 30 minutes of inactivity. You'll need to turn the speakers back on via their power buttons when battery saver mode is enabled though.

Last but not least, the Sonos S2 update will see EQ Settings on the Now Playing screen for iOS users, enabling you to easily adjust Treble, Bass, and Loudness much easier than previously. To access EQ settings from the Now Playing screen, you'll need to tap the volume slider bar and press the settings button on the right-hand side. Android support is said to be coming soon.

Sonos also said support for Amazon Music Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos Music is also coming soon.

To check your Sonos S2 app is up to date, or to download the latest version: Open the Sonos S2 app > Settings > System > System Updates > Check for Updates. You can also read our Sonos tips and tricks for more features already available.