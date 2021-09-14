(Pocket-lint) - Owners of the Sonos Arc and/or new Sonos Beam (Gen 2) will be able to stream Dolby Atmos music before the end of 2021.

Sonos has confirmed it will add support for Dolby Atmos music streaming, plus Ultra HD tracks via Amazon Music "later this year". The platform will also gain support for decoding DTS Digital Surround Sound - something much-requested by the AV community.

There's no word yet on whether the brand will also add support for Apple's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos anytime soon.

Still, this is a vital first step in bringing Dolby Atmos audio-only recordings to compatible Sonos speakers. It was talked about during the launch of the Arc back in May 2020, so a welcome feature for sure.

Currently, aside from select Spatial Audio tracks on Apple Music, Amazon Music is the only service to fully embrace Dolby Atmos. It is available as part of an Amazon Music HD subscription, which is now available for no extra cost to all Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.

Amazon Music Unlimited is £7.99 / $7.99 per month (or £79 / $79 per year). First time subscribers can trial the service for free for three months (as part of a limited time offer).

Dolby Atmos music through Amazon Music is currently only listenable through the Echo Studio speaker.

