Sonos and Ikea officially announce Symfonisk Picture Frame speaker

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos and Ikea have officially annonunced the latest product in their collaborative Symfonisk range - the Picture Frame Wi-Fi Speaker.

As the name suggests, the new speaker is a picture frame - or rather a piece of wall art - that features a hidden Sonos speaker behind the front. The Symfonisk Picture Frame Wi-Fi Speaker will connect to an exsiting Sonos system and offer all the features that come with Sonos speakers, just as the Symfonisk Table Lamp Wi-Fi speaker and Symfonisk Bookshelf Wi-Fi speaker do.

The Picture Frame Wi-Fi speaker comes with a choice of a black or white frame, but there will be a choice of interchangeable fronts to allow it to blend into your home decor, with the fronts just clipping on and off.

It can also be hung horizontally or vertically, as well as leant up against a wall on the floor and like the other Symfonisk products, and there are rubber feet included to reduce vibration if you are opting for placing it on the wall. Other useful features include a power out connector, along with several gaps in the frame in various locations for the power wire.

The Symfonisk Picture Frame Wi-Fi speaker comes with a 3.5-metre power cable and there is a cavity in the rear of the Picture Frame Wi-Fi Speaker to allow you to wrap up the extra cable out of the way.

You can stereo pair two Picture Frame Wi-Fi speakers together to use as surrounds with a Sonos Beam or Sonos Arc soundbar, and it is compatible with up to 100 streaming services, whilst also offering support for AirPlay 2.

The Sonos Ikea Symfonisk Picture Frame Wi-Fi Speaker will be available from 15 July 2021 for £179 in the UK or €179 in Europe. The interchanegable fronts will cost £17 or €17.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.