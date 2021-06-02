(Pocket-lint) - Sonos confirmed in April that it was working with Ikea again on a new Symfonisk product, and while we've seen some details emerge since the social media reveal, the latest is a little more substantial.

Ikea appears to have outed the "Symfonisk picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker" on its own website, giving us some good insight as to what we can expect. The page has since been taken down but The Verge published some images from the Ikea site, along with the details provided on the product page.

It seems the Symfonisk picture frame - which unsurprisingly giving the name and collaboration, doubles up as a Wi-Fi speaker by Sonos - won't be a picture frame you can place your own pictures into.

Instead, it looks like it will be a print that will come in black and grey and white and grey colour options and presumably feature a material specially designed to allow sound to pass through. The Ikea and Sonos branding sits on the side of the frame based on the pictures.

According to the details on the Ikea site, the frame measures 22-inches high, 16-inches wide and 2-inches deep. It's also said that it will support Apple AirPlay 2, stereo pairing and you'll be able to set up two of the Symfonisk picture frames as surrounds to a Sonos Beam or Sonos Arc soundbar, as you can with the previous Symfonisk speakers.

The Ikea listing also revealed a price tag of $199 for the Symfonisk picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker.

It's been claimed Sonos and Ikea are also working on a redesigned Symfonisk Table Lamp Wi-Fi Speaker, but no further details on that have been revealed as yet. Rumour has it we will see the official unveiling of the Symfonisk picture frame with Wi-Fi speaker and updated table lamp on 14 June.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the products in our separate feature.

