(Pocket-lint) - Sonos is pushing out over-the-air software updates, including one that adds a new capability to the $799 Sonos Arc.

The company is now allowing you to adjust Dolby Atmos height volume via its mobile app. That means you can decide the loudness of the overhead channel in a Dolby Atmos mix. You can decrease it if you find it too predominant or increase it if you want to hear more of the height channel. Previously, Sonos' Trueplay feature automatically picked the preference for you upon setting up the Arc.

To access the new Dolby Atmos height volume adjustment option, go to the cog icon in the Sonos mobile app > System > Arc > Height Audio.

Sonos' other software update isn't exclusive to the Sonos Arc. Instead, it includes something for the $170 Sonos Roam. The speaker released last month, but some critics have complained about its battery life when Google Assistant voice control is enabled. The battery is said to last 10 hours - one hour less than the Move - or 10 days when in sleep mode. This is a slight overestimation in our experience.

In our review of the portable speaker, we got around eight-and-a-half hours from the rechargeable battery when the volume was set to 50 per cent. Well, with Sonos' new software update, the Roam should now be able to get the full 10 hours, even when using Google voice control.

You can get both software updates by downloading the latest version of the Sonos mobile app to your phone.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.