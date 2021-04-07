Next Sonos Ikea Symfonisk speakers: What's the story so far?

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos and Ikea have both teased that new Symfonisk products are coming, though neither company has detailed what those products are, as yet.

Thankfully, there are a number of rumours floating around that give us some indication as to what we can expect - though details are a little thin on the ground at the moment.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the next Sonos Ikea Symfonisk speakers, currently thought to be a Table Lamp revamp and "a piece of art with integrated speaker".

Summer 2021?

Table Lamp - $179/£150

Wall art speaker unknown

A Sonos spokesperson told Pocket-lint: "The partnership [Sonos and Ikea] is stronger than ever and we're excited about the products we're working on together. We look forward to sharing more when the time is right."

Currently, there is no word on when the "products" might be released, but we suspect it will be before the end of summer given there have been FCC filings and official teasers on social media.

The Sonos Ikea Symfonisk Book Shelf Speaker and Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker went on sale in August 2019, having been announced earlier in the year. It wouldn't be surprising to see the new Symfonisk products announced in the next couple of months, but perhaps not go on sale until sometime in the summer. Nothing is confirmed as yet though.

In terms of price, according to The Verge, the expected update to the Table Lamp Speaker will apparently cost around the same as its predecessor. If true, this would be around £150 in the UK and $179 in the US.

The piece of wall art with integrated speaker - apparently codenamed Titan - doesn't have a rumoured price as yet. It is expected to be affordable though and cheaper than alternatives like Soundwall offers for example.

Wall art with speaker: Similar to other Ikea wall art with extra tech and power cord

Table Lamp speaker update: Upgraded internals likely

Despite FCC filings, there isn't huge amounts of details about either at the moment as product manuals and images have been left off the filings.

The Verge claims to have seen an early image of the wall art with integrated speaker product though, and said this product could "look like any of Ikea's wall prints, only with much more tech on the other side (and a power cord running down from the bottom)."

It's currently not known if the wall art with integrated speaker will be an entire art piece, or if the speaker module could be housed in different frames, for example. One of the FCC filings is for a "wireless module", which could suggest the latter, but it is currently unclear.

In terms of the revamped Table Lamp Speaker that is expected, not much information is currently known about this product either. The previous model has the Sonos Play:1 specs under its hood. We'd expect an upgrade to the hardware in terms of audio and processor, perhaps allowing for some of the more demanding features, like Sonos Sound Swap that was introduced on Roam, for example.

It's not clear if the design will change, but tweaks are certainly likely. Given it is expected to be the same price, it is likely to still be a large lamp, rather than a smaller offering, even though smaller would be great to see. Who knows though, perhaps it will be smaller but smarter.

Here's everything we have heard so far about the next Sonos Ikea Symfonisk products.

The Verge reported some more details on the Sonos Symfonisk speakers expected. It said one was a revamped Table Lamp Speaker and the other was a piece of art with integrated speaker.

Janko Roettgers tweeted some extra findings from the FCC filings. He confirmed the filings revealed a speaker and it was consistent with current-gen Sonos software.

Okay, yeah, it's definitely a Sonos speaker. Guess the company didn't want for folks like @davezatz and me to go through the filings, so it teased the product on Instagram. https://t.co/JJvuQPLLL9 — Janko Roettgers (@jank0) April 6, 2021

Sonos teased on its official Instagram Stories account that a new Symfonisk product was coming.

The company later confirmed to Pocket-lint this was the case, with a spokesperson saying: "The partnership [Sonos and Ikea] is stronger than ever and we're excited about the products we're working on together. We look forward to sharing more when the time is right."

Adam Miarka tweeted an image of the Sonos Ikea Symfonisk Table Lamp with $20 off. He suggested an updated Symfonisk speaker could be could be coming as it's uncommon for the range to be discounted.

New Sonos Symfonisk coming soon? Haven’t seen these on sale before. pic.twitter.com/8VEaJFRAQA — Adam Miarka (@adammiarka) March 30, 2021

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.