Sonos confirms new Ikea Symfonisk speaker is coming

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos and Ikea are working on a new Symfonisk device. Neither company has confirmed what the device is but both companies have teased a new product through their social media channels.

Pocket-lint also reached out to Sonos for confirmation and a spokesperson told us: "The partnership [Sonos and Ikea] is stronger than ever and we're excited about the products we're working on together. We look forward to sharing more when the time is right."

Adding fuel to the fire, Ikea and Sonos applied for an FCC filing and while the manual, operating details and product images haven't been made available on the filing, we know the product is currently called Ikea FHO-E1913 and it is a "wireless device". It was granted at the beginning of April 2021, suggesting that a launch could be imminent or at least within the next couple of months.

Based on the filing, the FCC label could sit at the top on the back of the device and the device could be a square shape like a cube, but the diagram on the filing may not refer to the product at all and simply be for information purposes given the product images have been hidden. Rumours have previously suggested the two companies are working on an update to the Symfonisk Table Lamp - perhaps a smaller model? There's also been talk of a smaller Sonos Sub though in the past.

Best speakers for PC gamers 2021: All the sound and RGB lighting you could ever need By Adrian Willings · 6 April 2021

Though details are currently scarce, we know a new Sonos Ikea Symfonisk product is coming and given the past products resulting from these two companies working together, we expect it to be a speaker that also has another function, like the original Book Shelf and Table Lamp speakers did when they launched in 2019.

We also expect it to integrate fully in the Sonos system, offering all the features other Sonos speakers have.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.