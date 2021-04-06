(Pocket-lint) - The Sonos Roam is the second portable Bluetooth speaker from the multi-room audio company, but unlike the first - Sonos Move - it doesn't have a Wi-Fi to Bluetooth toggle switch. Instead there is one button next to the USB Type-C power port that controls both the power to the speaker and pairing.

The speaker automatically transfers between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth as you move in and out of your home, but if you're wondering how to put it into Bluetooth pairing mode and connect it to your phone in the first place, we're here to help.

Connecting your Sonos Roam to your phone is pretty simple, just like the general setup of the device is when you're connecting it to your Sonos system. Follow the steps below to put your Sonos Roam into pairing mode:

Open the Bluetooth settings on your phone Press the power button on the Sonos Roam A white LED light will start to flash above the Sonos logo when standing vertically When you have a solid white light, press and hold the power button again Listen for the chime and release the power button The LED light will flash blue, indicating it is in Bluetooth pairing mode Select Sonos Roam in the Bluetooth settings list on your phone

The Sonos Roam will then be listed in your Bluetooth devices on your phone and it will switch automatically between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.