Sonos can now stream 24-bit Hi-Res music from Qobuz

(Pocket-lint) - Qobuz is the first music streaming service to offer 24-bit Hi-Res audio on Sonos speakers.

Available through the Sonos S2 app, supported tracks will play in up to 48 kHz/24-bit.

Qobuz has over 70 million tracks in Hi-Res available on its platform and is adding more all the time. It also offers downloads of Hi-Res music through the Qobuz store.

A Studio Premier subscription costs £14.99 / $14.99 / €19.99 per month with access to FLAC tracks encoded in studio quality - up to 192 kHz/24-bit (although the Sonos streaming is a tad lower, as above).

A yearly subscription costs £149.99 / $149.99 / €179.99, payable annually. That works out at £12.49 / $12.49 per month. A free trial period is also available.

A Studio Sublime subscription is also available, at £249.99 / $249.99 / €249.99 for 12 months, which includes discounts on Hi-Res audio downloads.

"Qobuz has always strived to make the highest quality audio accessible, as people become more interested in better sound. Now, on Sonos devices, we’re making it easy for millions more people to experience the improvement Hi-Res audio can make," said Qobuz US' managing director, Dan Mackta.

The service's Hi-Res streaming options are now available on Sonos devices in the US, UK, and several countries across Central Europe.

Writing by Rik Henderson.