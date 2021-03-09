(Pocket-lint) - Sonos speakers have some great features - many of which you can read about in our Sonos tips and tricks - but Sound Swap is a new one that launched on the company's second portable speaker, the Sonos Roam.

This feature explains what Sonos Sound Swap is, how it works, and what speakers it is available on.

Sound Swap is an extension of one of the other features offered on all Sonos speakers that allows users to bring a Sonos speaker into an existing group by pressing and holding the play/pause button on top of the speaker you want to add to the group.

With the Sound Swap feature, continuing to hold the play/pause button following the grouping option allows users to send the music playing on the Sonos Roam to the closest Sonos speaker rather than group it, transferring the music from Roam to another speaker, such as your Sonos Five in your living room or Sonos One in your kitchen.

Sonos Sound Swap works when the Sonos Roam is on Wi-Fi. When on Wi-Fi and the play/pause button on Roam has been pressed and held, the speaker will prompt other Sonos speakers on your network to emit an ultrasonic frequency sound.

Whilst you won't hear the ultrasonic frequency with your own ears, Roam's onboard microphone will be able to detect the frequency and determine which Sonos speaker is the closest and therefore which to send the sound to based on signal strength.

The music will move from Sonos Roam to the nearest speaker within seconds. It's worth noting that it is not possible to swap home theatre content.

Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 9 March 2021

At the moment, the Sonos Sound Swap feature is only available on Sonos Roam, but you can swap the music from Roam to most of the other speakers within the Sonos portfolio - see below for the ones that don't work.

Sonos hasn't said whether Sound Swap will come to other Sonos speakers - specifically Move as the feature makes more sense for a portable speaker than the traditional Sonos speakers.

We would imagine it is possible for Sound Swap to come to other speakers through a software update - and Sonos is typically very good at improving its speakers with regular updates - but for now, Sound Swap is only on Sonos Roam.

If you have a Sonos Roam and you want to use the Sound Swap feature to send music to another one of your Sonos speakers, there are a couple that the feature won't work with.

The following Sonos devices are not compatible with Sonos Sound Swap:

Sonos Play:3

Sonos Play:1

Sonos Port

Sonos Connect

Sonos Connect:Amp

Sonos Boost

Sonos said it is unable to control the frequency levels for passive speakers that are hooked up to the Sonos Port and as it requires the ultrasonic frequency sound to detect the nearest player, the Port isn't compatible.

The company also said the Play:3, Play:1. Connect and Connect:Amp do not have the processing power required for Sound Swap. It is possible to swap to Amp if is connected to Sonos by Sonance speakers though.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.