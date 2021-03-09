(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has announced Roam, a portable Bluetooth speaker that will not only act as a traditional Sonos speaker, but can also be taken anywhere thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity.

The Sonos Roam sits alongside the much larger Sonos Move in the company's Bluetooth speaker portfolio but it offers some extra features and a much more portable design, measuring just 168 x 62 x 60mm and weighing only 0.43kg.

The triangular prism-shaped speaker has an IP67 water and dust resistance and unlike Sonos Move, Roam switches between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth automatically. There's also Move's Automatic TruePlay tuning on board, but it works over both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on Roam rather than just Wi-Fi as Move originally did, automatically adjusting the sound to the environment.

Other features include Sound Swap, which allows you to press and hold the tactile, embossed play/pause button on the top to group the Roam with another Sonos speaker in your system - as you can with other Sonos speakers - or continue holding the button to transfer the music to the nearest Sonos speaker.

Sonos Roam can be positioned horizontally or vertically and it features all of the features you'd expect from a typical Sonos speaker, including support for over 100 music services, Sonos Radio, a choice of Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, stereo pairing and Apple AirPlay 2.

It comes in Shadow Black and Lunar White colour options - like Move - and it will be available to pre-order from Sonos' website from 9 March. It will cost £159 in the UK, $169 in the US and €179 in Europe, and availability starts 20 April.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.