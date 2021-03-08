(Pocket-lint) - Sonos is expected to announce a new, small portable Bluetooth speaker on 9 March in the form of the Sonos Roam. The speaker has already leaked heavily over the last couple of weeks, but the latest report tells us a few more of the features claimed to be coming.

The Verge - who also leaked the design and price of the Sonos Roam - says the speaker will come with a feature called Sound Swap, which will allow you to press the play/pause button on it to send the sound to another Sonos speaker in your system. For example, be playing music in your garden and press the button to switch straight over to your Sonos One in the kitchen.

The report also claims the Sonos Roam will be capable of using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi at the same time, which the Sonos Move can't, and it will also be IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. It's also said the Sonos Roam will have the Sonos Move's Auto Trueplay tuning feature, which makes sense, but you won't be able to use it as a surround speaker for the Sonos Arc or Beam.

The Sonos Roam is expected to be a triangular prism shape, come in black and white colour options and be available from 20 April. It is said to cost $169.

Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 8 March 2021

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Sonos Roam in our separate feature, as well as how to watch the event on 9 March. You can also read how the Sonos Roam is expected to compare to the Sonos Move.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.