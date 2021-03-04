(Pocket-lint) - Sonos will hold an event next Tuesday to unveil at least one new product. Now we have a decent indication what it is, thanks to a major post-launch leak.

The Sonos Roam is a new portable speaker that's smaller than the Move and will allegedly be priced at $169 (£120).

It looks more like a travel Bluetooth speaker than traditional Sonos products, which matches the imagery on the event invite we received here at Pocket-lint.

The Verge claims to have received details and images from one of its sources. It says the fully-waterproof Roam will measure 6.2 x 2.5 x 2.5-inches (157.4 x 63.5 x 63.5mm) and weigh around a pound (0.45kg).

It will come with a USB cable in the box, but will also work with an optional wireless charging dock (priced at $49).

The speaker will follow Sonos standard colour schemes and will therefore be available in black or white.

In terms of Sonos connectivity, the Roam will work over Wi-Fi when at home - like other speakers from the brand - and Bluetooth when out and about. Battery life is said to be 10 hours.

Shipping, says The Verge, will start on 20 April.

We don't know yet whether this will be the only product launched next week, or whether rumoured Sonos headphones could also make an appearance. We'll let you know as soon as we do.

Writing by Rik Henderson.