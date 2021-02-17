(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has sent out invites for a "special event" taking place on Tuesday 9 March 2021. The company's CEO Patrick Spence previously confirmed a new product was on the horizon and would be revealed in March, but a specific date was not given at the time.

The invite doesn't give much away in terms of what the company might reveal during the special event, showing the back of a woman with a small backpack on, seemingly out on a walk or hike of some sort.

Rumours have all pointed towards Sonos launching headphones, as well as a smaller bluetooth speaker than the current Sonos Move. The invite doesn't confirm either, though it does suggest a product that can be taken on the move, meaning both are still plausible announcements in March.

The Sonos special event will take place at 13:00 PST, which is 21:00 GMT. It will be livestreamed on Sonos.press so you'll be able to follow live as the new product is announced.

The headphones are said to be over-ears and come with a number of features, including USB Type-C, a 3.5mm line-in and noise cancelling. The Bluetooth speaker is expected to be smaller, and more affordable than Move. It is also expected to have a different form factor, with the FCC documents suggesting cylindrical.

You can read all about what we think will be announced in our separate feature. We have also rounded up all the rumours surrounding the Sonos headphones and the rumours surrounding the new Bluetooth speaker.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.