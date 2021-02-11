(Pocket-lint) - Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has announced his company is preparing to release a new product in March 2021.

During a 10 February 2021 earnings call, Spence confirmed Sonos is nearing the launch of a new product: "We remain committed to launching at least two new products per year and are well on track as we look at our fiscal 2021 product roadmap", he said (according to a transcript via Seeking Alpha). "We are excited to introduce our newest product next month. Stay tuned for details."

Spence added during Sonos' earnings call that his company plans to "continue to deliver innovative new products that both new and existing customers love, plus services that enhance and further differentiate the customer experience". He said Sonos remains "committed to maintaining a relentless focus on innovation in our traditional product segments and you’ll see continued innovation."

Keep in mind a Sonos portable speaker recently surfaced at the FCC, which often indicates an imminent launch. The yet-to-be-unveiled device, listed at the FCC as model number S27, is possibly cylindrical in design and might come with a wireless charging dock. It offers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and apparently requires less power than existing Sonos speakers like the Sonos Move.

Best Alexa speakers 2021: Top Amazon Echo alternatives By Britta O'Boyle · 11 February 2021

We suspect the speaker could be much smaller than the Sonos Move, especially given the Move weighs 6.6 pounds and is far larger than most portable speakers available. If that's the case, then perhaps the new speaker will be more attractively priced, too. The Move costs $400.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.