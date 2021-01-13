(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has announced a DIY battery replacement kit for its portable Move speaker that launched at the tail end of 2019.

When the Bluetooth speaker was announced, Sonos said the Move battery would last around three years, or 900 charges, depending on which came first. After this time, while the Move would still work of course, the battery when the speaker wasn't on its charging dock would offer less time between charges.

The replacment battery kit comes in Shadow Black and Lunar White - like the Move speaker itself - and it features a new battery, tools to help you remove the old battery, replacement screws and instructions. Sonos says the battery will offer up to 11 hours per charge.

While most owners of the Move speaker probably won't need to buy a replacement battery just yet given the device isn't even 18 months old, it's good to see the option there for those that take their Move everywhere and have perhaps seen the battery life dwindling between charges.

The Move is currently the only portable Bluetooth speaker in the Sonos portfolio. It works as a typical Bluetooth speaker when in Bluetooth mode, and when connected to Wi-Fi, it offers all the usual Sonos features, as well as built-in voice control with a choice of both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also offers Auto Trueplay, automatically adjusting its sound to its surroundings, and it supports Apple AirPlay 2 too.

The Sonos Move Battery Kit costs $69 in the US and it is available on the Sonos website.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.