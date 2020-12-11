New Sonos update allows you to pair two Subs

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos pushed an update to its iOS and Android app this week that added the ability to pair two of the brand's Sub subwoofers in order to create a home theatre system with extra oomph.

The only caveat is that one of the two paired Subs needs to be the latest 3rd generation model, in order to utilise its extra processing power. As long as that's the case, you can pair them with the Sonos Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase or Amp.

The ability to turn your setup into a 5.2.2 (when paired with the Arc, for example) is something that has been requested for a while by the Sonos community. Professional installers will be pleased at the move too.

To get the feature, you will need to install the latest version of the Sonos S2 app for your mobile device, plus update the software on your system.

The latest Sonos Sub was released at the same time as the Arc, around June this year. It is available in either black or white for £699 in the UK, $699 in the US.

squirrel_widget_3743149

You can also get one included as part of an Entertainment set, which includes either a Beam or Arc, or a Surround set which also includes a couple of One SL speakers to use as surround channels.

Writing by Rik Henderson.