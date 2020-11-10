(Pocket-lint) - Sonos has announced a loyalty programme that is available from 10 November 2020, offering long-time Sonos customers up to 30 per cent off a new speaker.

The Sonos Upgrade Programme has been designed to reward Sonos users with an upgrade discount if they have an older eligible Sonos device, enabling them to get money off if they choose to upgrade or expand their Sonos system with some of the companies newer speakers, like the Sonos Arc and Sonos Move.

It's not a trade-in progamme, so users who sign up will still be able to continue to use their older speakers as normal with any new speakers they purchase. The upgrade discount depends on the speakers or Sonos devices you have and the programme offers one discount per eligible product.

Users with a Connect:Amp (Gen 2), Connect (Gen 2), Play:1, Play:3, Play:5 (Gen 2), Playbar, or Playbase will get an upgrade discount of 15 per cent off any Sonos product.

Those with a Connect:Amp (Gen 1), Connect (Gen 1), or Play:5 (Gen 1) will get an upgrade discount of 30 per cent off any Sonos product.

There is also 30 per cent off the Sonos Boost for those with a Sonos Bridge.

To get the Sonos Upgrade Programme discount, follow these steps:

Sign into your account on Sonos.com Head the the Upgrade tab Tick the speakers you want to upgrade Select Upgrade Accept the Terms & Conditions Head the the Offers tab in your Account Tap on Shop Choose the Sonos speaker you want to add to your system Follow steps 2-5 for each eligible speaker

The Sonos upgrade discount credit cannot be combined with any other promotion, discount, or special pricing and may not be used on gift cards, refurbished products, or third-party products. It doesn't expire however, so you can use it immediately, or in the future.

You can read our Best Sonos Speaker feature if you're thinking of upgrading or adding to your Sonos system but you aren't sure what to buy.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.