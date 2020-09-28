Sonos and Disney+ team for Mandalorian tie-in

(Pocket-lint) - Sonos and Disney+ have joined forces - pun intended - for the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian, which arrives on 30 October.

The collaboration comes in a bid to help fans experience better sound at home and explore the season's new stories, galaxies and original score in immersive sound through either the Sonos Arc or the Sonos Beam soundbars.

The Sonos Arc is the newest soundbar from the company, offering 3D sound and support for Dolby Atmos, while the Sonos Beam is a smart speaker that delivers great sound on its own, as well as within a 5.1 surround sound setup.

Along with encouraging a better sound experience, the Sonos and Disney+ team up sees those who upgrade their home theatre system with a Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam or some Sonos speaker sets between 1 October and 31 October 2020, getting six months of Disney+ included.

Additionally, Sonos Radio will see a new hand-curated station called Things That Stuck appear on 30 October from The Mandalorian season two composer, Ludwig Göransson, featuring hundreds of songs that have influenced him. The Mandalorian season two soundtrack will also debut on the station with exclusive commentary.

The Mandalorian season two premieres on 30 October 2020 and is exclusive to stream on Disney+.

The six months of included Disney+ with Sonos Arc, Beam or Sonos speaker sets is only available to new Disney+ subscribers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Sweden.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.