New Sonos Five and Sonos Sub suggest a major refresh is coming

Images and details for a new Sonos Five speaker - replacing the Sonos Play 5 - and a new Sonos Sub have emerged, adding to previous rumours of a new Sonos soundbar, reportedly called the Sonos Arc.

The new Sonos Five looks like a replacement for the Sonos Play 5, with three large woofers, two tweeters to handle the high and midrange and a dedicated single tweeter to provide clarity.

The minimalist boxy construction appears to be an evolution of the previous model. According to winfuture.de who has broken the news, you'll be able to use the Sonos Five in stereo mode, with those angled tweeters looking like they're designed to create more width.

Additionally, you'll be able to use two Sonos Five speakers to create a stereo package. This speaker has been tuned by Giles Martin, and will be compatible with the Sonos app or AirPlay 2, as well as accepting a 3.5mm input.

With the images appearing in black and white, it looks like Sonos is sticking to its tried and tested colourways.

Bringing some meat to the low range, there's also going to be a new Sonos Sub. It looks as though the design is similar to the previous version, but there's little detail on what's actually changed.

We don't have the pricing for the new Sonos devices - we'd expect them to be similar to the outgoing models - but winfuture.de says that they will be announced on 6 May 2020, when we'll know more.