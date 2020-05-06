Sonos Five replaces Play:5 and new 3rd Gen Sub revealed

Sonos has unveiled a replacement for its Play:5 multiroom speaker, dropping the "Play" from its name in the process.

The Sonos Five has been redesigned and features new hardware, in order to make better use of the new features coming in the Sonos S2 software to be released in June.

Sonos has also announced a third-generation version of its popular Sub subwoofer, which will retain the same look as before, but also gains upgraded inner hardware.

The new Sonos Five is, for the first time, available in all-white (as well as black) and contains three custom woofers in a sealed enclosure, to deliver rich bass without reverb or echo.

It also sports three tweeters - one centre and two angled - for precise high-frequencies. You get a wide stereo soundstage, with the Five using phased array technology and six Class-D digital amplifiers ensure premium performance from each of the drivers.

As well as work comfortably in a Sonos multiroom setup - connected via the forthcoming Sonos S2 software - you can pair two Sonos Five speakers together for high-end stereo sound.

The speaker also comes with Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus a line-in for analogue devices, such as a vinyl player.

The Gen 3 Sonos Sub also features new memory, processing and wireless technologies to bring it up to date, although the classic external design remains.

It features two Class-D digital amplifiers, two force-cancelling drivers, and dual acoustic ports for deep, involving bass.

Like its predecessor, it can be linked with any Sonos device wirelessly and works particularly well to extend the bass levels of the Sonos Five or also-new Sonos Arc soundbar.

Both new devices will be available from 10 June, with pre-orders open now. The Sonos Five is priced at £499 / $499 / €579 in white or black, while the new version of the Sub is £699 / $699 / €799 and also available in white or black.