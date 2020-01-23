Sonos CEO: 'We didn't get this right', says legacy devices will work after May

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence has responded to the backlash over its decision to end support for older devices.

In a statement published on the company’s website, Spence kicked things off with, “We heard you,” followed by “We did not get this right from the start.” On 21 January, Sonos announced it will stop rolling out software updates and new features to its legacy devices in May. Although the company said those speakers should continue functioning, customers still took to social media and forums to voice their complaints.

Spence is now explaining that older Sonos devices - including the first Sonos Play:5, Zone Players, Connect, and Connect:Amp devices made between 2011 and 2015 - will “continue to work as they do today.” He also thanked customers for all the feedback, and said: “Many of you have invested heavily in your Sonos systems, and we intend to honor that investment for as long as possible.”

The letter doesn't seem to walk back anything announced this week, although Spence claimed Sonos will push out bug fixes and security updates to legacy products “for as long as possible". If Sonos should "run into something core to the experience that can’t be addressed," he said Sonos will "offer an alternative solution and let you know about any changes you’ll see in your experience.”

Sonos has been suggesting its oldest devices are no longer technically capable. Now, Spence is confirming Sonos will allow customers to split their system so that newer products still work with old kit. "We’re finalizing details on this plan and will share more in the coming weeks," he said. In other words, it seems like Spence is trying to be more transparent about what will happen in May.