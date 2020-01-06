Harman Citation family adds bedside Oasis speaker and portable Sonos Move rival

Harman Kardon has launched new additions to its Citation family of connected smart speakers, designed to rival the sort of offering you get from a system like Sonos.

The Citation 200 is a portable speaker to take on the Sonos Move, with an internal battery good for 8 hours of playback and a charging base that it lives on. It also packs in IPX4 protection, so it can take the odd splash too.

The new speaker carries the same design as the rest of the Citation family announced in 2019, with a great Kvadrat fabric covering, but in this case also offering a carrying handle. The speakers work with Google Assistant, integrating into your Google home or letting you bark voice commands to them.

The Citation 200 looks like the idea model to take out to the garden or move around the home as needed, with support for convenience connections like Apple AirPlay and Google Cast.

The Citation 200 will cost $299.95/£279.99 and will be available from Spring 2020.

For those wanting something to sit beside the bed, the 12W Citation Oasis is an innovative solution not only offering all the expected Citation features, but also featuring a wireless charging pad for your phone.

This is a much more compact solution, so also has a clock face on the front so you can check the time. The Citation Oasis will be available for $199.95/£179.99.

Finally, Harman Kardon is also adding a compact soundbar, the Citation Multibeam 700. This is smaller than the existing Citation Bar, but can also be paired with the new Sub S, a standalone subwoofer.

The Citation Multibeam 700 boasts all the connectivity you'd expect for wireless streaming, including HDMI for your TV connection, and boasts 210W of power. It's fairly pricey at $699.95/£449.99, with the Citation Sub S bring 100W of bass to the party for $399.95/£379.99.

The Citation speakers can be used on their own, or combined to build a 5.1 surround sound system using other speakers from the range.

All the speakers will be available from Spring 2020.