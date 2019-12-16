  1. Home
Sonos Beam drops to £319, beating Black Friday prices

The Sonos Beam is one of the best compact soundbars out there, thanks to wide connectivity and great Sonos performance.

The price has also dropped, meaning you can grab the Sonos Beam on Amazon for £319 - that's a saving of £80 of the normal price of £399. Not only is it a great saving, it's a bigger saving that was offered on Black Friday.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, but this is the cheapest that we've seen the Sonos Beam.

The Sonos Beam has the advantage of integrating with Sonos' system as well as operating as an Alexa device. That means it has a wide range of skills, not only, as a soundbar for your TV, but to deliver a wide range of smart home and entertainment functions too.

Delivering a rich sound, there's no need for a separate subwoofer, although it will work with the Sonos Sub if you have one. You can also add rear channels with Sonos One speakers (if you have a pair).

The Sonos Beam is available in black or white colours. The black is £319 currently and the white is listed as £329 - still a great saving, but not the lowest price going.

