What is Sonos Flex, what do the subscriptions offer and how much do they cost?

Sonos Flex is a subscription service offered by the multi-room speaker company that allows users to rent Sonos speakers on a monthly basis. It means you can fill your home with Sonos speakers, without having to buy the speakers outright.

This is everything you need to know about Sonos Flex, including where the service is available, what subscription packages there are, how much they cost and what the Flex program offers.

There are three subscription options within the Sonos Flex program.

The cheapest allows you to rent two Sonos One speakers. The Sonos One is one of the company's smart speakers, offering built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple AirPlay 2.

The second gives you a Sonos Beam - the compact smart sound bar - along with two Sonos One speakers.

The third subscription option offers the Playbar, Sonos Sub and two Sonos One speakers, offering a great home theatre setup. There is also free installation with this package.

The first Sonos Flex subscription with the two Sonos One speakers costs €15 a month. To buy two Sonos One speakers outright, you would pay £400.

The second subscription with the two Sonos One speakers and the Sonos Beam costs €25 a month. To buy this setup outright, you would pay £800.

The third subscription with the two Sonos One speakers, Playbar and Sonos Sub costs €50 a month. To buy this setup outright, you would pay £1800.

All subscription options on the Sonos Flex program offer free app updates that any Sonos user would get, delivering access to the latest features, like Google Assistant voice control and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility.

Users on the Flex program will always get access to the latest speakers too though. For example, if Sonos was to update the Playbar with a new sound bar, subscribers to the home theatre package would get the option of the new speaker. You can opt to stick with your current setup too though.

The Sonos Flex subscription packages can be cancelled at anytime. There is no yearly contract, or minimum contract. Instead, you pay for your subscription per month and you can adjust it at any time.

At the moment, the Sonos Flex subscription service is only available in the Netherlands and the free installation is only available to residents in Amsterdam.

Sonos has not said if the service will be coming to other countries but we will keep you posted if we hear more.

You can find out more information on the Sonos Flex website, as well as sign up to the service, if it is available in your country.