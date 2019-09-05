Sonos Port is the new Sonos Connect but with a refreshed design, upgraded internals and better connectivity

Sonos has announced the successor to its Connect Amp in a new device called Sonos Port.

As with Connect Amp, Sonos Port enables traditional home audio equipment to be connected to a Sonos system and work alongside other Sonos speakers in the Sonos app.

The Sonos Port has been redesigned to offer a similar look to the Sonos Amp - which was announced in September 2018 - and it's new name has been introduced to avoid confusion with the larger Sonos Amp device, which is an amplifier intended for integrating traditional wired speakers into the Sonos system.

Matching the Sonos Amp, the Sonos Port has a smaller square matte black build and it has been created to fit on a shelf or stacked on an AV rack. It features an updated digital-to-analogue convertor for a richer sound than its predecessor, a 12V trigger that will automatically turn on an amplifier when a signal is received from the Sonos app and a line in option for bringing vinyl and CDs into the Sonos platform.

The audio line out on the Sonos Port meanwhile, allows users to connect amplified audio equipment through either analogue (RCA) or digital (coaxial), bringing Sonos streaming and its features to a stereo or receiver.

As with the Sonos Amp, the Sonos Port offers support for Apple AirPlay 2 and while it doesn't have Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa built-in like the Sonos Move, Sonos One or Sonos Beam speakers, the Port can be controlled with a compatible Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa device.

The Sonos Port will be available in limited quantities starting 12 September in specific countries including the US and the UK, with broader availability starting January 2020. It will cost £399.