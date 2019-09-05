Sonos Move Bluetooth portable speaker has great sound, waterproofing and voice control

Sonos has finally introduced a portable speaker to its portfolio called the Sonos Move.

The Sonos Move joins the company's existing Wi-Fi speakers, but it features both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing users to move it freely around the home, into an outdoor area or even take it to the beach thanks to its IP56 water and dust resistance rating.

There is an integrated handle on the rear, coupled with a Wi-Fi to Bluetooth toggle switch, a power button and a pairing button, while inside, the Sonos Move has a downward facing tweeter and a large mid-woofer.

On the top, capacitive touch controls like the Sonos One can be found, along with four far-field microphones that not only offer support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control (when on Wi-Fi) but a new feature called Automatic Trueplay, where the Sonos Move will automatically adapt its sound to its surroundings without user input like the current Trueplay feature.

Charged via USB Type-C, the Sonos Move also comes with a charging cradle - called Loop Dock - and the battery is said to offer around 10 hours of playtime before it will need topping up. The battery is also replaceable.

In terms of other features, the Sonos Move functions like any traditional Bluetooth speaker when in Bluetooth mode, allowing users to pair a device to it and stream music directly. It also has AirPlay 2 on board, enabling Apple users to send music directly from their Apple device to the Sonos Move.

When in Wi-Fi mode, the Sonos Move will function like a traditional Sonos speaker, offering control through the Sonos app, along with all the features the Sonos app including stereo pairing, compatibility with over 100 music services and seamless grouping with other Sonos speakers.

The Sonos Move portable Bluetooth speaker is available to pre-order from 5 September, and available to buy from 24 September 2019 for £399. You can read all about its design, how it sounds and all the features in detail in our initial review.