We've already heard several rumours that Sonos was finally working on a portable Bluetooth speaker to add to its portfolio, but now the device - apparently called Sonos Move - has pretty much leaked in full.

WinFuture has published a number of marketing images, as well as press image cut outs, allowing us to see the speaker from all sides and while the site doesn't offer any extra technical information about the speaker, it seems we will know exactly what to expect in terms of design before the official launch.

Supporting what The Verge said in previous rumours, there is an integrated handle on the rear, along with a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi toggle switch, a power button and a pairing button.

There's also USB Type-C for charging and the marketing images also show the speaker with the rumoured charging dock and two pins on the rear for connecting to the dock. Additionally, the images support previous leaks, showing identical controls at the top to the Sonos One.

We still don't know what the Sonos Move will offer internally but with reports that it will be a little larger than the Sonos One - we're expecting at least the same sound capabilities as the smallest speaker in the Sonos line-up.

It's also expected to offer Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control, but reports suggest this will only work when connected to Wi-Fi, not Bluetooth.

We're expecting to find out all the official details about the Sonos Move Bluetooth portable - or whatever it might be called - towards the end of August, beginning of September. For now, we have a feature that rounds up everything we have heard so far about the Sonos Move.