Sonos is holding an event later this month, likely to debut new hardware.

The audio and speaker company has invited the media to a press briefing to be held in New York soon. Although Sonos hasn't revealed what it will be showcasing at the event, we can presume new hardware is in store.

There's talk about a new Play:5, as the second-generation model launched in 2015 and is due for an update. Perhaps we will see a voice smarts and a mic array included, making it a Sonos One-like device?

We could also see a new Play:3, which was discontinued last year. Keep in mind the invite shows someone sitting in a living room, looking outside a window. So, in terms of the living room, Sonos already has the Beam, Playbar, and Playbase. But only the Beam has voice assistant support. It's truly anyone's best guess as to what may be coming down the pike.

We just know it'll be premium and likely high-priced to match.

In January, Bloomberg claimed Sonos has been making a pair of headphones. That's something we're secretly hoping for, to be honest.

But we'll let you know either way, as we plan to cover the briefing on the 26 and 27 of August and will keep you posted as we learn more.