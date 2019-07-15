For Prime Day, there's a rare deal on Sonos speakers. Specifically, the entry level Play:1 speaker is down to £124 for 24 hours.

The offer represents a 17 per cent discount (£25 off) the smaller Sonos speaker. You can view the offer at Amazon.

Those following Sonos know how rare it is to get any real discount on the popular, premium multi-room speaker system.

As you can see in our widget below, every other retailer is offering it at its full retail price of £149.

Sonos - of course - is known for being the brand synonymous with wireless multi-room audio.

The Play:1 speaker is very much the entry into that ecosystem. But as well as offering a cheap way into the world of Sonos, it also makes it affordable to expand an existing system into other rooms.

As well as that, it can be used a Sonos home cinema rear speaker if you're wanting a more surround sound-like experience in your Sonos-infused living room.

If that wasn't enough, the Sonos Play:1 is a great alternative to the Amazon Echo. It has Alexa built in, and better sound quality than the Echo.

If you want it at the low price, you'll need to be fairly snappish. It's a deal of the day, and so ends as soon as midnight Tuesday, 16 July strikes.