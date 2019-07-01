How to set up Google Assistant on your Sonos system

All Sonos devices are compatible with Google Assistant voice control, as long as you are running the latest software update and your country is compatible. The feature is available in the US and UK roll out has begun.

The Sonos One and the Sonos Beam have Google Assistant capabilities built into them, making them Google Home alternatives, but it's also possible to control other Sonos devices if you have a Google Assistant-enabled device, such as a Google Home, or via a Sonos One or Sonos Beam.

This feature guides you through how to add Google Assistant support to your Sonos devices.

You'll need to make sure you're running the latest software on your Sonos app and speakers. To do this, open the Sonos app > Tap on the three dots in the bottom right corner > Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates.

After you've installed the latest software, follow the instructions below to enable Google Assistant on Sonos:

Open the Sonos app

Tap on 'More' - the three dots in the bottom right corner of the app

Tap on 'Voice Services'

Click on 'Google Assistant'

Click on 'Add to Sonos'

Select the rooms you want to add Google Assistant to

Tap 'Add Google Assistant' at the bottom

If you have Alexa enabled, you'll need to choose to switch

To switch to Google Assistant, tap 'Add Google Assistant' again

Tap 'Go to Google Assistant app'

You'll then be redirected to the Google Assistant app, where you will complete setup of Google Assistant on Sonos. When complete, you'll find Sonos in your linked devices within the Google Home app.

Click 'Next'

Get your Sonos account details ready

Tap 'Continue'

Sign into your Sonos account

Tap 'Okay' to allow Google to control your Sonos system

Tap 'Next' once your devices have been found

Tap 'Allow' to give your speaker permission to access your Google Account

Enter your address (this is for deliveries, traffic and weather information)

Add music services (Apple Music is not currently available)

Choose a default music service

Tap 'Allow' for personalised results or 'Skip'

Hit 'Done'

To check your Sonos devices are linked up to your Google account, you can head to the Google Assistant app or the Google Home app.

In Google Assistant: Open the Google Assistant app > Tap on your profile in the top right corner > Click on the Services tab > Tap on the '+' at the top > Sonos should be in the linked section at the top > If you don't see it, search for Sonos at the top and follow the instructions.

In Google Home: Open the Google Home app > Tap on the '+' > Set up device > Tap on 'Have something already set up?' > Sonos should be in the linked section > If you don't see it, search for Sonos at the top and follow the instructions.

Google Assistant support on the Sonos One and Sonos Beam is similar to the experience on Google Home or Google Home Mini.

You will be able to use your Sonos One or Sonos Beam to control any smart home devices that are compatible with Google Assistant, as well as ask Google to perform various tasks, including delivering a weather update or answering a question you would normally Google, for example. You'll need to use the Google wake words - 'Ok Google' or 'Hey Google' each time you make a request.

You'll also be able to use your Sonos One or Sonos Beam to send music and other audio tracks to your other Sonos speakers that don't have Google Assistant built in.

For example, say "Hey Google, play Ed Sheeran on Sonos office" and music by Ed Sheeran will start to play on the Sonos speaker you have previously designated "office".

Read our Sonos tips and tricks to change a room name. Music will play from your default music service, which you can change in the Google Assistant app. It's also possible to play or shuffle Sonos playlists you've manually created.

For Sonos speakers without Google Assistant built-in, so the Play:1, Play:3, Play:5, Playbase and Playbar, you won't them talking back to you as you would with Google Home or the Sonos Beam or Sonos One. Instead, Google Assistant effectively becomes the Sonos controller, the Sonos speaker itself does not become a voice assistant.