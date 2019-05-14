Hey Google, Sonos now supports your Assistant

Google Assistant has finally started to arrive on Sonos, making the company the first to offer support for multiple voice assistants in the same sound system.

Google's voice assistant will be available following a free software update that lands in the US on 14 May, with other countries following in July, including the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, France and The Netherlands.

The Sonos One and Sonos Beam both have Google Assistant built in, offering direct access, but users with a Google Assistant-compatible device, like Google Home, will be able to control other Sonos speakers using Google Assistant too.

Users will be able to ask Google Assistant to start a song, queue a TV show, control smart home devices, and ask for updates about their day, including calendar events and traffic delays, just as you can with Google Home.

Sonos already offers support for Amazon's Alexa on the Sonos One and Sonos Beam, as well as control through Alexa on Amazon Echo devices, but Google Assistant has been a long time coming.

With both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant now supported, owners of the Sonos One or Sonos Beam have a choice between which assistant they want to use, allowing them to switch between the two if they so wish.