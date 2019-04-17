Alexa on Sonos devices can now control Apple Music

Sonos users in the UK and US will now be able to control Apple Music through Alexa when they update to the latest version of the Sonos app.

The over-the-air update landed on 17 April and it will enable those with a Sonos One, Sonos Beam or an Echo device connected to a Sonos System to ask Alexa to control Apple Music.

Once setup, users will be able to ask Alexa to "Play Today's Hits on Apple Music" or "Play Beats 1 Radio on Apple Music", for example. They will also be able to play specific artists or songs from the music streaming service, as you can already do with Spotify using Alexa.

To setup control of Apple Music through Alexa on your Sonos system, follow the steps below:

Update the Sonos app (More > Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates) Open the Amazon Alexa app Enable the Apple Music Skill Link your Apple Music account Enter the verification code Try saying "Alexa, play Beats 1 Radio on Apple Music"

For control of Apple Music through Alexa, users will need an Apple Music account, as well as an Alexa-enabled device.

Both the Sonos One and Sonos Beam feature Alexa voice control, but users can also use an Echo device to control other Sonos devices like the Play:1 or Play:5 that do not have Alexa voice control built in.