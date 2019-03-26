Sonos Ikea Symfonisk speaker design revealed

Sonos and Ikea will reveal the first speakers within the collaborative Symfonisk range in April, but the Swedish furniture giant has given us a first look at the design and confirmed the name of one of the devices.

The Symfonisk Wi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker was revealed in a couple of images after it won a Red Dot Design award. It's shown on top of a bookshelf in a vertical position, as well as in a horizontal position, acting as a shelf. Clever right?

The Sonos Play:5 and Sonos Play:3 can both flip positions between vertical and horizontal so the Symfonisk Wi-Fi bookshelf speaker certainly reflects Sonos' design expertise, while the fact that it is can also be a shelf highlights Ikea's practical expertise coming in.

The Symfonisk Wi-Fi bookshelf speaker features simplistic controls, similar to the Sonos Play:1, with Play/Pause and volume. They appear to be physical buttons rather than capacitive like the Sonos One and there is a small LED light indicator too - something pretty much all Sonos speakers have.

The speaker also seems to have a plastic casing with material covering the speaker grill - features that reflect both Sonos and Scandinavian design, respectively. A small, but subtle tag is also present on the speaker, with Sonos and Ikea branding.

No further details were revealed by Ikea on the Symfonisk Wi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker but we know after talking to Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, that the Symfonisk range will provide a taste of the Sonos experience, controlled via the Sonos app.

We also know it is likely to offer both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control - as the Sonos One will eventually do - and we know it will work with Ikea's Tradfri smart home system.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but the Sonos Ikea Symfonisk range is expected to start below the Sonos One, so less than £199. It will be available in August.