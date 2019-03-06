  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Speakers
    3. >
  3. Speaker news
    4. >
  4. Sonos speaker news

There's some Sonos One news but it's not what you think

|
Pocket-lint There's some Sonos One news but it's not what you think
Best Bluetooth speakers 2019: Top portable speakers to buy today
Best Bluetooth speakers 2019: Top portable speakers to buy today

Sadly, Google Assistant is still not available on the Sonos One, but Sonos has made some changes to the internal components of its Alexa-powered smart speaker in a new second generation model of the Sonos One, called Sonos One (Gen 2).

No changes have been made to the design so the Sonos One (Gen 2) model will look identical to the first generation model and the sound experience will be the same too with two Class-D digital amplifiers on board, one tweeter and one mid-woofer.

A number of internal updates have been made however, all of which should make the Sonos One (Gen 2) better equipped to deliver a more capable smart experience. The internal updates include the addition of Bluetooth Low Energy, an updated processor and an increased memory.

All the other Sonos One features will remain the same, including AirPlay 2 compatibility, Amazon Alexa voice control and the ability to stream music from over 80 streaming services globally, as well as local devices.

The Sonos One (Gen 2) will be available from 7 March and the company will begin to transition out the original Sonos One that launched in October 2017.

The first generation model will be available for a reduced price of £179 and $179 in the UK, while stocks last, while the Sonos One (Gen 2) will come in at $199 and £199.

PopularIn Speakers
There's some Sonos One news but it's not what you think
Best soundbar and soundbase 2019: Boost your TV audio
Best cheap soundbar deals March 2019: Save £100s on Sonos, Bose, Sony, Samsung and LG
Panasonic HTB900 is a Technics-tuned soundbar supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
Sonos Amp: What is it, what can it do and why do you need it?
Best turntables 2019: The top record players to buy