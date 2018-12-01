Beastie Boys Sonos Play:5 now looks as good as it sounds

Sonos' latest speaker isn't for everyone. But if you're a Beastie Boys fan, you'll go nuts.

Coming on the eve of the first of two sell-out shows in London, Beastie Boys and Sonos announce their strictly limited-edition Play:5 collab will be available from sonos.com as well as Sonos Store NYC, Sonos Store Berlin and Rough Trade East London on 12 December for £499, $499, or 579 Euro.

Designed by San Francisco artist Barry McGee, it was made with direct input from Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike D" Diamond of the Beastie Boys.

The speaker, which will be available in a limited run, coincides with the release of the group's new memoir.

"It’s no coincidence that the first song ever played out loud on a Sonos was 'No Sleep till Brooklyn'. Beastie Boys are a revered and inspirational force in music, with a legacy we are incredibly grateful to support through this exclusive collaboration, celebrating the work and philosophies we respect enormously," said Brian Beck, Sonos Global Head of Music told Pocket-lint.

All proceeds from its sale will go to charities Support Peace Sisters and Little Kids Rock - on behalf of the Adam Yauch Foundation.

Sonos has released limited edition versions of its Play:1 speaker in the past, but not so much with the Play:5.

In our review of the standard speaker, we said the sound it delivers is superb, especially with Trueplay software tuning. Yes it's slightly bass biased, there's no hi-res support, and it's not cheap, but the new Play:5 is all-round fantastic and well worth the splash of cash.

For those that couldn't make it to the shows in the US and London, the product and sound exhibit will be on display at Rough Trade East in London from Monday 3 December and Sonos Stores NYC and Berlin from 10 December.

Additionally fans also have the opportunity to attend a special event at Rough Trade East on 12 December, where host Miranda Sawyer will discuss readings from the book and personal experiences with friends of the Beastie Boys, James Lavelle and Don Letts.

You can but the Sonos Play:5 Beastie Boys Edition in December for £499 or $499 on Sonos.com and select retailers worldwide.