All-new Sonos Amp will add multi-room audio to your existing speakers

Sonos has updated its age-old Sonos Connect:Amp, which turns your existing speaker set-up into a Sonos compatible multi-room system.

Now just called Sonos Amp, the new version will be available globally in February 2019 and in the US from December. It will support Apple AirPlay 2 as well as feature an HDMI input to drive TV audio too.

It has been redesigned to fit into standard A/V racks used by home cinema and audio specialist installers and can power up to four speakers with 125 watts per channel.

You can also add wireless rears to a Sonos home cinema set-up - such as a pair of Sonos Play:1 speakers - or even just used two Amps for full-on surround sound.

The HDMI ARC port is joined by an additional input for another audio source, while the usual Sonos streaming service is completely supported. That means you can connect it to the wealth of streaming services out there, including internet radio, Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and many more.

It works with the Sonos app on a phone or tablet or can be controlled by numerous external devices, including voice control through an Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled device.

The Sonos Amp will cost $599 when it hits the States prior to Christmas. UK and European prices are yet to be revealed.