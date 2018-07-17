You can now buy the Sonos Beam.

Sonos announced its new speaker in June for small to medium sized living rooms. The Sonos Beam isn't a replacement for the company's soundbar, as previously rumoured, it's something altogether new. At 651 x 100 x 68.5mm and 2.8kg, it is more compact than the PlayBar and has a flat smooth layer on top with the buttons and controls. That doesn't increase the size though, as it is designed to provide a big sound.

The Beam comes with Alexa built in, much like the Sonos One, and will eventually have support for Apple's AirPlay 2 (from July) and Google Assistant later this year. There are five microphones to capture your voice commands, one tweeter for high frequencies, as well as three passive radiators and four woofers inside to ensure a beefy, booming audio performance from a single bar solution.

You can also pair the Beam with other Sonos speakers for a 5.1 surround sound solution. Many will be pleased to learn that it also has an HDMI input -- something much requested by those with an existing PlayBar. It connects to the HDMI-ARC port on your TV and can therefore be controlled via your existing TV remote and vice versa -- such as turn on your TV using Alexa voice commands.

It also has an optical audio input, much like the larger PlayBar. Anyway, Sonos Beam has been available for pre-orders on Sonos.com since June. Now, the device is going on sale. It’s available in the US for $399. We're finding out UK availability and will update soon.

Check out our Sonos Beam review here.