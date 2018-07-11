  1. Home
AirPlay 2 now available on Sonos speakers via software update

Sonos said that it would be supporting AirPlay 2 almost as soon as Apple announced it. In April 2018 it then confirmed the speakers it would be updating. Now that update is available to bring AirPlay 2 to your Sonos speakers.

AirPlay 2 is available on the following Sonos speakers:

  • Sonos Beam
  • Sonos One
  • Sonos Playbase
  • Sonos Play:5

The reason that it is only available on these speakers comes down to processing demands. The older speakers don't have the hardware to support AirPlay 2 directly, although you will be able to stream to older Sonos speakers via your enabled speaker - you just need one compatible speaker.

AirPlay 2 will give better native control of speakers directly from your iPhone, as well as allowing groups of speakers from different companies, and voice-control via Siri. For anyone invested in the Apple ecosystem, AirPlay 2 will bring a lot of advantages, making it a lot easier to play any audio from your Apple device on the speaker of your choice.

The software update is now available to bring AirPlay 2 to your speakers, so hit that app and get updating.

