  These slick Sonos Beam accessories let you put the speaker anywhere

British brand Flexson worked with Sonos to develop five accessories for the Sonos Beam soundbar.

The range consists of mounts and stands, two of which are available to pre-order now from sonos.com, while the others will be available to pre-order on 13 June from Flexson and Amazon. None of them will ship, however, until the Sonos Beam itself goes on sale 17 July.

Adjustable Wall Mount: £89.99/$119.99, pre-order now at sonos.com

£89.99/$119.99, pre-order now at sonos.com Centilever Mount for TV: £149.99/$199.99, pre-order now at sonos.com

£149.99/$199.99, pre-order now at sonos.com Adjustable TV Stand: £199.99/£269.99, pre-order from 13 June at Amazon or flexson.com

£199.99/£269.99, pre-order from 13 June at Amazon or flexson.com Cantilever Mount for TV: £299.99/$449.99, pre-order from 13 June at Amazon or flexson.com

£299.99/$449.99, pre-order from 13 June at Amazon or flexson.com TV Mount Attachment: £79.99/$99.99 pre-order from 13 June at Amazon or flexson.com

Each accessory makes the Beam easier to move around and use.

The Flexson Adjustable Wall Mount, for instance, is ideal for securing to a wall, ceiling, or under a cabinet. It's made of steel and allows for a 180-degree tilt. Meanwhile, the Flexson Cantilever Mount can securely holds your TV and your Sonos Beam, and it allows them both to tilt and swivel. The Flexson Adjustable TV Stand lets you mount a TV above the Sonos Beam and has swivel functionality, too.

The Flexson Cantilever Mount is designed for larger TVs, and it can also be used with Sonos Playbar. It securely holds both your TV and Sonos Beam or your Sonos Playbar, and it allows both to swivel out together. And finally, the Flexson TV Mount is designed to easily fit on to a full-motion (articulated) TV wall mount and securely hold your Beam in place while allowing it to move with the screen.

All these are available in black and white versions to match Sonos Beam. To learn more about Sonos Beam, see our initial review here.