Sonos deal! Save up to £100 on Sonos speakers for a limited time
Sonos is feeling generous as we head into summer.
The multi-room speaker system expert is offering anyone the chance to save up to £100 on equipment until 29 May, with deals to be had on Play:1 and One speakers, and the Sonos Sub. If you already have a PlayBar or PlayBase, now is the perfect time to add a couple of rear channels and a subwoofer for a fully-fleged home cinema system.
Alternatively, you can use the two Sonos Play:1 or One speakers as stereo front channels to create an excellent 2.1 system.
The Sonos deals are:
This deal is only valid through Sonos itself and not third party retailers. To get the deal, which is running for a limited time from today, 15 May to 29 May, simply enter the following code - HT18-MXB2LLKMVG - into the checkout on the Sonos website, or quote it at the official Sonos store in London.
The code can only be used once, but it can be redeemed for all three offers in a single transaction, saving you a total of £200.
Hurry, this deal won't last forever!
