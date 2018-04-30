Sonos is readying a new smart home speaker with voice control

Sonos might soon launch a new smart home theater speaker, and it should offer integrated voice control.

According to a regulatory filing, which was published on April 30, the company is readying a speaker with the model number S14. Although Sonos has declined to comment on the filing, many reports have claimed this yet-to-be-announced device is an update to the Playbar, an internet-connected soundbar with an optical-in port.

However, the filing shows a label depicting a large square device, suggesting it's an all-new speaker rather than an update to the Playbar that was just released late last year. Most of the filing, made available through the US Federal Communications Commission, is redacted, so it's really hard to determine what's going on here.

For instance, we don’t fully know what the speaker will look like or feature. We can tell it was originally called a smart speaker and then later dubbed a home theater speaker. Per the product's FCC filing, “The model S14 is a high-performance all-in-one home theater smart speaker and part of Sonos’ home sound system.”

Its label also shows an interface with integrated far-field voice control, something the Sonos One has, as it offers Amazon Alexa. The filing even mentions the device has an HDMI port, which would be new for Playbar.